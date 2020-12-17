Add NCAA to entities reaching out to PBA about holding bubble tournament

THE PBA is fast becoming the model in terms of holding a bubble tournament in the country.

After FIBA through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), it’s the turn of the NCAA to reach out to the 45-year-old pro league and conferred the feasibility of holding Season 96 similar to a bubble set-up the PBA did in successfully staging the Philippine Cup.

Like any other league or entity, Commissioner Willie Marcial said his office is more than willing to lend a helping hand.

“Kahit anong sports o anumang industriya basta matutulungan kung anuman ang nalalaman natin regarding sa bubble, ok naman ang liga,” said Marcial.

The PBA chief was supposed to have a meeting with the NCAA Management Committee (MANCOM) led by chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of host Letran on Thursday to talk on how the country’s oldest collegiate league will go about with their new season if ever it decides to push through under a bubble concept.

Continue reading below ↓

But a slight miscommunication on both parties led to its rescheduling by next week.

The PBA successfully wrapped up its bubble season in Clark, Pampanga recently, which saw Barangay Ginebra defeating TnT Tropang Giga for the Philippine Cup championship.

The conference lasted for more than two months with all teams and personnel staying at the Quest Hotel and games were played at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The SBP took notice of the bubble formula the PBA did and convinced the federation to bid for the hosting of the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The world governing body eventually awarded the hosting rights to the Philippines and will now use the same facilities and playing venue utilized by the pro league in staging the Feb. 18-21 event featuring two group qualifiers and involving eight teams.

Inspired to stage Season 96 under a similar set-up, the NCAA wishes to be advised by the PBA on how it should be done especially with the college league holding only four traditional sports in basketball, volleyball, swimming, and athletics.

Continue reading below ↓

The NCAA is looking of holding its new season sometime in March next year. It was originally set last August but had to be moved back following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the man who bravely defied the odds to help the PBA traversed its season, Marcial said he’s more than willing to extend help to those who are in need.

“Sinabi naman natin sa simula na sana mabigyan natin ng pag-asa yung ibang mga liga. Pinangako naman natin na tutulong tayo kung ano ang kailangan nila regarding sa bubble,” said the commissioner.

“Kung kaya ng PBA, kaya din nilang gawin.”