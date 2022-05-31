Abando spearheads Team Saints in NCAA All-Star Game

NCAA Season 97 MVP Rhenz Abando banners the loaded Team Saints as he headlines the NCAA All-Star Game this Sunday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

NCAA All-Star game 2022

Fresh from leading Letran to back-to-back crowns, the league's Rookie of the Year will be back on the hardcourt as he spearheads Team Saints which will see players from Letran, San Beda, Perpetual, St. Benilde, and San Sebastian.

Joining Abando in the squad are his Knights teammate Brent Paraiso, Red Lions Ralph Penuela and Yukien Andrada, Altas Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon, Blazers Will Gozum and Prince Carlos, and Golden Stags Ichie Altamirano and Ammar Cosari.

They will go up against a feisty Team Heroes which will see players from Mapua, Arellano, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Lyceum, and Jose Rizal University.

Most Improved Player Paolo Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio of the Cardinals will lead the fight for the squad as they will be teaming up with Chiefs Kai Oliva and Gelo Sablan, Generals Allen Liwag and Ralph Robin, Pirates Mac Guadana and Enoch Valdez, and Heavy Bombers JL delos Santos and Marwin Dionisio.

Aside from the varsity stars, other GMA 7 celebrities are expected to be part of both teams in the postseason exhibition game.

