Abando leads NCAA scoring halfway through elims. Can he become rookie MVP?

CAN Rhenz Abando become MVP in his first year with Letran?

There's a high chance for that to happen with the 24-year-old transferee from UAAP school University of Santo Tomas leading the NCAA in scoring with 17.0 points through the Knights' first four games, while also averaging 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

Abando is a big factor in Letran's early dominance in NCAA Season 97 as the Knights sits atop the standings at 4-0.

Mapua's Allwell Oraeme was the last first-year player to achieve the feat, winning both the top individual honors and best rookie in NCAA Season 91 back in 2015.

Others who have done the same feat were San Beda's Sam Ekwe in 2006 and Philippine Christian University's Gabby Espinas in 2004.

But doing so will entail a lot more hard work especially with others crowding him at the top.

Justin Arana has a legitimate shot at it, posting 15.3 points through Arellano's four games while also topping the league in rebounds with 13.3 points and blocks with 3.8 rejections, all while nursing a sprained ACL.

Arellano's Justin Arana has a double-double average.

PHOTO: NCAA

Also among the contenders are San Sebastian's JM Calma, who posted 14.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks in five games; St. Benilde's Will Gozum, who got 14.0 points, 9.7 boards, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in six games; and Mapua's Warren Bonifacio, who's averaging 10.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in five games.

Among the top scorers in the midway point of the league, trailing Abando are Lyceum's Enoch Valdez with 15.4 points, Jose Rizal University's Jason Celis with 15.3 points, St. Benilde's Robi Nayve with 14.5 points, and Calma.

In the rebounding category, Arana and Calma are tied at the top and trailing them are Bonifacio, Emilio Aguinado College's Allen Liwag (10.4 rebounds), and Letran's Jeo Ambohot (10.0 rebounds).

Lyceum's Renzo Navarro leads the assists category with his 5.8 dimes, followed by EAC's Marwin Taywan with 4.8 assists, St. Benilde's JC Cullar with 4.2 assists, Perpetual's Rey Barcuma and Mapua's Jeric Pido with 3.8 assists apiece.

Valdez and Arellano's Axel Doromal top the steals category with 2.8 steals each, followed by San Beda's James Kwekuteye with 1.8 steals, and Pido and Mapua teammate Paolo Hernandez with 1.6 steals.

Arana leads the blocks category, while behind him are Liwag with 2.2 blocks, Lyceum's Omar Larupay with 2.0 blocks, and Abando and Letran teammate Mark Sangalang with 1.8 blocks each.

Fran Yu, however, is the league's biggest waster with his 4.0 turnovers per game for the Knights, followed by Perpetual's Kim Aurin (3.6 turnovers), JRU's JL delos Santos (3.5 turnovers), and Calma and Perpetual's Jeff Egan (3.4 turnovers).

