San Beda win over Mapua ends Final Four bid of Cardinals, Chiefs, Altas

SAN Beda slammed the playoff door on Mapua with a 71-63 conquest on Saturday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye delivered the dagger three from the top of the arc with exactly a minute to play to make it a 70-63 affair, guaranteeing the win that enabled the Red Lions to create a breathing room at fourth place with their 10-5 card.

That was the biggest basket for the Fil-Canadian guard who powered San Beda with 25 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Justine Sanchez also collected 11 points and nine boards, while Tony Ynot got nine points and eight rebounds in the Red Lions' fourth win in their last five games.

San Beda's victory also ended the playoff hopes not only of 6-10 Mapua but also that of Arellano and Perpetual, who carried identical 6-9 cards.

Warren Bonifacio led Mapua with 21 points and seven rebounds, while JJ Pido had 13 points, five boards, and five assists in a sad end to the Cardinals' campaign after a surprise runner-up finish last season.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 71 - Kwekuteye 25, Sanchez 11, Ynot 9, Andrada 7, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 5, Visser 4, Bahio 2, Cometa 2, Alfaro 1, Payosing 0, Penuela 0.

MAPUA 63 - Bonifacio 21, Pido 13, Hernandez 12, Nocum 7, Salenga 4, Mercado 2, Cuenco 2, Soriano 2, Garcia 0, Agustin 0, Lacap 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 39-34, 52-45, 71-63.