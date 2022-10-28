San Beda Red Cubs team manager, coaches cry foul over sudden sacking

SAN Beda has relieved coach Manu Inigo and the rest of his coaching staff of their duties for the Red Cubs program.

Team manager Jarvis Co shared in a Facebook post the unfortunate news that Inigo and his entire staff were given the pink slip on Thursday.

Also let go were Co and assistant coaches Noli and Andy Mejos, and VL Sandalo.

No reason was given for the sacking, although Spin.ph sources bared that it stemmed from a human resources complaint lodged against the staff.

"I was very disappointed as a Bedan coz I was shown how justice was served without hearing, witnesses and evidences," Co said in a Facebook post.

Inigo's side cried foul over what they felt was a lack of due process as they were unceremoniously let go just months before the resumption of high school competitions.

In a succeeding post, Co rued: Who would cut down and chainsaw a full growth fruit tree with fruits ready for harvest in January 2023 ? San Beda University just did it to our Red Cubs team yesterday amazing."

the development comes as a big blow to a proud San Beda juniors program that is looking to defend its crown after last winning in NCAA Season 95.

NCAA high school basketball is set to return in January.

