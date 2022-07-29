Renren Ritualo named new La Salle Greenhills coach

RENREN Ritualo just reconnected to his roots.

The De La Salle icon and former King Archer is now the new head coach of the La Salle Greenhills Greenies.

The four-time UAAP champion made it official, signing the contract with LSGH Athletic Director Marvin Bienvenida on Friday.

Ritualo steered DLSU to championships from 1998-2001, and he hopes to do the same for the Greenies who last conquered the NCAA in season 93, batch of now-UP Maroon, Joel Cagulangan.

Ritualo had been part of the Adamson Falcons staff since at the helm of coach Franz Pumaren.

On Friday, he reposted an Instagram tag from a netizen who wished him congratulations for his new venture.

