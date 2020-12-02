Perpetual taps former Ayo deputy Joph Cleopas as Junior Altas coach

PERPETUAL continues to restructure its basketball program, naming Joph Cleopas as the new head coach for the Junior Altas.

The well-travelled deputy succeeds the post left by Myk Saguiguit, who has been promoted to call the shots for the Altas in the seniors division.

Cleopas, who studied in Perpetual, already has a wealth of experience under his belt even before he begins his tenure ahead of the upcoming NCAA Season 96.

The 34-year-old previously mentored University of Southern Philippines Foundation Junior Panthers team in the high school division of CESAFI.

He was also an assistant in San Beda, where he won three NCAA championships with the Red Lions under coaches Jamike Jarin and Boyet Fernandez. Under Fernandez, he was also a part of the Cignal HD-San Beda team which won a pair of PBA D-League crowns behind Robert Bolick.

Cleopas also worked in the staff of coach Aldin Ayo in University of Santo Tomas last UAAP Season 82, as well as recently being named as the strength and conditioning coach for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3's professional teams.

"Malaking honor syempre na kunin ka ng alma mater mo," he said, marking his return to Las Piñas. "Ang unang goal ko is to instill discipline sa team and then make it to the Final Four."

Perpetual finished with a 7-11 win-loss record last season in the juniors division, and has not made the Final Four since NCAA Season 86 in 2010 behind the leadership of Gelo Alolino.