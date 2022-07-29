LSGH eyeing more ex-Green Archers, says Cholo Villanueva

RENREN Ritualo is not the only former La Salle Green Archer who has joined the La Salle Greenhills program.

Early this year, Cholo Villanueva was appointed as program director of the LSGH basketball team that will look to regain supremacy in the NCAA.

Cholo Villanueva plots LSGH program direction

Villanueva was a teammate of Ritualo in 2001 during his final year in the UAAP. Now as the program director, Villanueva said he will look to bring the winning culture that the Green Archers were known for during the 1990s and the 2000s.

“One of the things that we wanted to start with was to have a clean slate for the whole program. Ako I just want to change the culture here coming from a championship in the 2017-2018 season. We want to bring the winning culture here,” said Villanueva, who played for the Green Archers from 2001 to 2007.

Villanueva said bringing Ritualo, who won four championships during his career in the UAAP, is a step into the right direction.

“He represents La Salle, ‘yung winning culture ng La Salle. That’s what we want to bring sa La Salle Greenhills. Hopefully, in the next NCAA, we are in a rebuilding phase. We want to change the mentality of this program, and bring an inspiration for this young student athletes,” said Villanueva.

“He was our leader back then, winning those championships. Of course, his confidence, I think he can teach this kids to be more confident on how they play, and bring the Animo spirit,” he added.

Despite being appointed in the high school program of LSGH, Villanueva will remain the head coach of the La Salle women’s basketball team and the head coach of Embassy Chill-Batangas City in the MPBL.

Villanueva said he is not discounting the possibility of bringing more former La Salle players at LSGH.

“Actually, we are working on guys who came in especially from those winning years of the La Salle program, those former players na we want to tap and bring the same winning attitude at La Salle Greenhills,” said Villanueva.

