    NCAA-JUNIORS

    Coach Ato Badolato in stable condition after being rushed to hospital

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Coach Ato Badolato has cleared his COVID test and is being prepared for other procedures, acording to sources..

    LEGENDARY basketball coach Ato Badolato is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday, according to friends and family.

    Badolato was rushed to the UERM Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City due to difficulty of breathing. His COVID-19 test turned a negative result, and he is being prepared to undergo angiogram according to close friends closely monitoring his progress.

    A fund drive has been put up to help with medical expenses of the long-time San Beda Red Cub mentor.

    Ato Badolato

    Badolato led the Red Cubs program to 16 NCAA crowns in his 39 seasons at the helm.

    Among his discoveries include PBA's only rookie MVP Benjie Paras, Ronnie Magsanoc, Dindo Pumaren, as well as active players led by LA Tenorio, JVee Casio, and Baser Amer.

    He had remained active in high school and collegiate scenes before the pandemic, sharing his knowledge in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) as well as in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup and the Fr. Martin Cup held in the summer.

