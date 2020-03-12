NBTC national finals pushed back a month over coronavirus concerns

THE National Finals of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) has been rescheduled to April still due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The tournament was originally scheduled March 21 to 27 at the MOA Arena with the NBTC Coaches Convention set March 25 to 27.

NBTC program director Eric Altamirano said the events have been tentatively rescheduled April 20 to 26 as the league continues to monitor the situation.

"We are committed to ensure the health and safety pf our attendees as it is our utmost priority. Hence, we have taken the difficult decision of postponing this year's event to a later date," said Altamirano.

International team FilAm Sports USA, which is a regular participant in the NBTC, has earlier pulled out from this year’s competition.

UAAP champion National University-Nazareth School won last year’s NBTC finals over San Beda.