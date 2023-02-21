NBTC national finals, All-Star Game return after two-year hiatus

THE NBTC National Finals and All-Star Game are set to make a return from March 15 to 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The NBTC qualifiers are back in full swing heading into the national finals as the tournament comes back to life after the 2020 edition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Finally, after a three-year wait, the stage is set for young Filipino talent to shine again. We're very much excited for our tournament to prove that Philippine grassroots basketball is alive and well,” said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

Twenty-four teams in the national finals and will compete in classification contests, with the winners going to Division 1 and the losers relegated to Division 2.

Both divisions will play a three-team, four-group competitions with the top teams advancing to the knockout semifinals and finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

An All-Star Game is also slated between Team Heart and Team Hustle to be selected through the NBTC 24 which ranks the best players in the ongoing NCAA and UAAP juniors basketball tournament and the recently-concluded Cesafi competition through a committee of print and online sportswriters who cover the high school beat.

Nazareth School of National University, led by Carl Tamayo, Terrence Fortea, and Gerry Abadiano and coached by Goldwin Monteverde, captured the crown in 2019, winning over the likes of now-Houston Rockets star Jalen Green of Fil-Am Sports USA, Kai Sotto of Ateneo, and Justine Sanchez and Yukien Andrada of San Beda.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 13th season of the NBTC will also see club teams competing with school-based squads.

“We're happy to be continuing on the road we've been on since 2017, when we first launched the NBTC 24 as a ranking system that recognizes the future of collegiate basketball and, ultimately, Philippine basketball,” said NBTC Special Projects Head Anton Altamirano.

International and provincial players who stood out in the national finals will also take part in the All-Star Game that will also see side events such as the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge.