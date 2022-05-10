NBTC Global Games qualifiers set July in Virginia Beach

FIL-AM talents take centercourt in July as the National Basketball Training Centre (NBTC) Global Games tip off in Virginia Beach.

FilAm Sports-USA will be the first to stage qualifiers as they will send the two best teams to the Global Games Championships in 2023.

"This is a very good development for the NBTC, as this sets up a bigger stage for Filipino players to show what they got," shared NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

"Regional qualifiers in different countries will allow more and more young talent to be discovered. That's the aim of NBTC: to identify, develop, and hone the best Filipino talents in the Philippines and abroad."

Alex Compton in charge

Overseeing the tournament featuring four age groups - 19-under, 16-under, 14-under, and 12-under- is NBTC training director Alex Compton.

Jalen Green, now playing for the Houston Rockets, and Kihei Clark, who is part of the 2019 NCAA Division I champion Virgina, earlier played in the NBTC in the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

The US tournament will be the first of many Global Games, an initiative by the NBTC local and international organizers with more qualifiers expected in Australia, Canada, Dubai, Italy, New Zealand, the UK, and the Philippines.

Some of the talents who played in the NBTC National Finals are James Kwekuteye of San Beda, Chiolo Anonuevo of Far Eastern University, Matthew Daves and Kai Balunggay of Ateneo, and Eli Ramos of Adamson.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.