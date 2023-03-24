NBL Youth to stage All-Star Games in April

THE NBL Youth will hold two All-Star Games in April with the best players across the four divisions to be pitted against each other.

One game will be between the best players in the 14-under and 16-under categories, the other one in the 19-under and 21-under, the date of the matches and the venue to be determined.

A draft will be held during the league’s playdate at the Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation (JILCF) gymnasium in Bocaue, Bulacan to determine the players who will participate in the All-Star Games.

Parents of NBL Youth players will also play in a separate All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, JILCF Red Arc defeated RGG Steels, 94-83, to remain ahead in the team standings of the 19-under tournament in games held at the JILCF gym in Bocaue and Hoopla Gym in Muntinlupa.

Russel Ogana had 16 points and seven rebounds for JILCF Red Arc to improve their record to 5-1 win-loss.

Caloocan Yengskivel RPBY East Dental Clinic defeated Luid Jasper Emjay, 92-83, to take the second spot in the 19-under with Cerwin Laran had 19 points and seven rebounds for Yengskivel.

In the 21-under, Marvin Raymundo had 16 points and 10 rebounds as JRU-Circus Music Festival defeated JILCF Red Arc, 85-74, to remain in first place with a 6-1 win-loss mark.

Junior Garcia had 22 points as Taguig Junior Generals beat Uncle Drew Cavite Ballers, 93-90, to stay in second with a 4-1 win-loss record.