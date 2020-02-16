More teams eyed as second NBL Youth season set in March

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    THE NBL Youth is slated to hold its second season in March, with the league holding team meeting this coming week.

    For the first time, the NBL Youth will stage a North and a South division in a move to attract more teams for the tournament that will have a 13-under boys, 15-under boys and girls, and 18-under boys and girls competitions.

    The NBL Youth North team meeting for squads in Caloocan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, and La Union will be held on Tuesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, while the NBL Youth South team meeting for areas covering Greater Manila Area and Southern Luzon will be scheduled on Wednesday at the Hagonoy Sports Complex in Taguig City.

    The winners of the North and South tournaments will face off to determine the national youth champion of the league organized by the National Basketball League.

    The Dasmariñas Monarchs won the 12-under and 17-under boys tournament in the first season of the league.

