NBL, Women’s NBL action to resume on Saturday in Pampanga

THE WNBL and the NBL will resume the 2021 season on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 will restart this weekend with the clash between the Taguig Lady Generals and the Quezon Lady Spartans at 11:15 a.m.

The Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup will have a tripleheader on Saturday beginning at 1:15 p.m. with the Sulong Stan Q4 going up against the Muntinlupa Water Warriors, Laguna Pistons tussling with Quezon Barons at 4 p.m., and the Pampanga Delta challenging the Mindoro Tamaraws Disiplinados at 6 p.m.

The WNBL season continues on Sunday with the Pacific Water Queens and Taguig Lady Generals playing at 11:15 a.m.

Also on Sunday, the NBL will have the battle between Taguig Generals and Sulong Stan Q4 at 1:15 p.m., Paranaque Aces against Pampanga Delta at 4 p.m., and the La Union PAOwer versus Bulacan DF Republicans at 6 p.m.

The Games and Amusements Board approved the resumption of the season.

The NBL/WNBL season was suspended after Metro Manila was under ECQ last month. NBL/WNBL will continue to implement strict health protocols for the resumption of the season including antigen tests before entering the venue.

Protocol violators during the game will be brought into a penalty box where the player, coach, staff, or team official will have to sit for three minutes on the first offense and five minutes in the second offense.

A person penalized for the third time will be ejected from the venue.

