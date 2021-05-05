Titles in five weight classes at stake in NBL, WNBL 1-on-1 basketball league

THE NBL and WNBL will launch a 1v1 league (1-on-1) in its effort to showcase the individual skills of players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league is held in partnership with the Isolation Basketball Championship, with its formal launch to be held through a one-day tournament set on May 22 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga.

Players in both the men’s and women’s division will be bracketed based on weight with the champion winning a title belt similar to boxing and mixed martial arts promotions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The weight categories in both divisions will be the featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. The games will have three 10-minute rounds and the first player to score 30 points will be determined the winner.

The league is seeking approval from the Games and Amusements Board, with safety protocols such as antigen testing before entering the venue in place.

In a letter to GAB, NBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal said the 1v1 league was created to give players opportunity to highlight their skills despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓

“We in the NBL will always find opportunities in adversities that is why we have innovated 1v1 basketball which will only involve a few people on court with no audiences,” Montreal said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jerry Codinera has been appointed as commissioner of the men’s division, while Haydee Ong will oversee the women’s tournament.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN