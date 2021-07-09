NBL, WNBL seasons tip off on July 17 after government clearance

THE Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) have allowed the Chooks-to-Go NBL and WNBL to begin its 2021 season on July 17 at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra made the announcement in his monthly virtual press conference on Friday.

“The WNBL and the NBL will start July 17,” Mitra said.

PHOTO: WNBL

Continue reading below ↓

The NBL, a league for homegrown talents for male players, will be starting its fourth season - and its first as a professional league - with the Pampanga Delta as defending champions.

The WNBL, meanwhile, is also celebrating its maiden run as a pro league after holding its first season in 2019.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The league will hold an opening ceremony under a virtual setting, with the WNBL, whose season will be named in honor of Sen. Pia Cayetano, enshrining its first batch of inductees into the Legends Circle.

The conduct of the games will be under a closed-circuit set-up.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Citations will also be handed out to current and former patrons of the national women’s team Ever Bilena and Discovery Suites, Vivian Manila of the WNCAA, former WPBL commissioner and current NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, Bernie Atienza, and BEST Center for their contributions to Philippine basketball.

Before the IATF and GAB approval, the league also conducted on-site licensing for the players, coaches, and staff. Teams have also been vaccinated.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa IATF at magre-resume na ang NBL at WNBL,” Mitra said. “We are here doing our best to resume professional sports. The GAB is in full support of the resumption of all professional sports.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.