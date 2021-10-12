Kai Sotto, Adelaide face Tasmania in NBL opener on Dec. 3

KAI Sotto is expected to make his debut in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia on Dec. 3 as the Adelaide 36ers face the league's newest team Tasmania JackJumpers.

The NBL had planned to open the season on Nov. 18 but the move was done to better accommodate fans in the arenas.

"While it’s only a few weeks later than we originally planned, the new start date gives us a greater level of comfort and flexibility as we navigate through the current environment and prioritise having our growing number of fans courtside around the country and in New Zealand," said NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger.

"The NBL is a fan-first product and playing in front of crowds is vital for the league and our clubs. Giving supporters an even better chance of seeing their teams compete at home was a key driver in moving things back slightly and in how we’ve structure the schedule."

After the 36ers season opener at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart, they make their home debut two days later at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre against China big man Liu Chuanxing and the Brisbane Bullets on Dec. 5.

"We are very much looking forward to seeing our fans back at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre supporting CJ and the team," said team chairman and owner Grant Kelley said. "We have an exciting roster of youth and experience who will play offensive basketball and challenge for this season’s NBL title."

Adelaide will play all of the other nine teams at least thrice, with only the Perth Wildcats meeting the 36ers four times in the 28-game season scheduled to run until April.

Adelaide will face defending champion Melbourne United, featuring Australia Boomers members Matthew Dellavedova and Chris Goulding, when it hosts them on Jan. 30.

The 36ers then meet Chinese center Zhou Qi for the first time in the NBL on Feb. 5 in an away game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix at John Cain Arena.

