NBL postpones two more Adelaide 36ers games

TWO more Adelaide 36ers games in the the National Basketball League (NBL) have been postponed due to health and safety protocols as COVID-19 cases rise in Australia.

The league announced on Friday that the 36ers games against the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday at WIN Entertainment Centre and their home game versus the Perth Wildcats next Wednesday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre will be rescheduled.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s No. 1 priority when considering these matters. The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities," the league said in a statement.

Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers have not see action since mid-December

The suspensions bring the cancelled Adelaide games to five straight as the team has not played since Dec. 18 when it lost to the Cairns Taipans, 93-67.

It was also that game when Filipino player Kai Sotto made his NBL debut for the 36ers, logging nine minutes and 50 seconds and tallying one point, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Adelaide holds a 2-3 win-loss record and the earliest it can get back to action will be next Sunday against Tasmania JackJumpers on their home floor.

