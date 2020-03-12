NBL postpones playoffs, WNBL opening amid coronavirus threat

THE National Basketball League (NBL) has postponed its President’s Cup playoff games this weekend and the WNBL Season 2 opening ceremonies and games this Saturday following the rise of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NBL decided to move the games scheduled to take place at the Hoopla Gymnasium-Angelis Resort in Muntinlupa City and the San Leonardo Gym in Nueva Ecija to a later date for the safety of the league’s stakeholders.

“The decision was made after careful deliberation with the local government unit and as a response to medical bulletins released by the Office of the President and the Department of Health. This reiterates NBL Philippines’ policy of prioritizing the well-being of its participating players, teams, personnel, officials, and most of all, its devoted fan base,” said the league.

The league said its playoffs phase two games on Saturday between the Marikina Best Shoemakers and the Paranaque Aces, and Pasig El Pirata and Muntinlupa Emeralds will be now played on March 21 still at the Hoopla Gymnasium-Angelis Resort.

Continue reading below ↓

Sunday’s quarterfinal pairings of the La Union Paower against the Cavite Ballers, and the Camsur Express versus the Nueva Ecija Besprens will now be held on March 22 at the San Leonardo Gym in Nueva Ecija.

The WNBL opening ceremony and games are now scheduled on March 21 at the Hoopla Gymnasium-Angelis Resort.

Continue reading below ↓