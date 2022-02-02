Aussie NBL postpones Adelaide 36ers' next two games

MOMENTUM is once again halted for Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers as their next two games have been postponed.

The National Basketball League (NBL) postponed Adelaide's Thursday home game against the Brisbane Bullets at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre and its Sunday game versus the Sydney Kings at Qudos Bank Arena due to health and safety protocols.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters," the league said in a statement. "The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts."

Sotto and the 36ers scored an 88-83 overtime win over defending champions Melbourne United last Sunday to snap a three-game skid and rise to a 4-6 slate.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers hold a 4-3 record. PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers

The Filipino teen pro played big in that game, nailing the dagger jumper with 33.0 seconds left to cap off his solid showing of 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist.

Both games will be rescheduled at a later date.

Adelaide's next game will be next Friday against Brisbane again, this time at the Bullets' home court at Nissan Arena.

This will be the first time that Sotto will meet Chinese behemoth Liu Chuanxing as they play their respective rookie seasons Down Under.

