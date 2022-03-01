NBL opens President's Cup on March 6 with four new teams

FOUR new teams will see action in the 2022 NBL President’s Cup set to unfurl on Sunday, March 6 at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

NBL opening-day schedule

The Las Piñas Lodis, Narvacan Panthers-Ilocos Sur, Cagayan Valley Water Buffaloes, and the Makati-FSD Insurance will join the 10-team roster that will take part in the regional league now on its fifth season for homegrown talents.

Continue reading below ↓

They will be taking on returning teams in reigning champion Pampanga Delta, Taguig Generals, Bulacan DF Republicans, Quezon Barons, Paranaque Aces, and Laguna Pistons in the new conference presented by FSD Auto Insurance and Converge.

Three of the new teams will actually see action on opening day with the Lodis and the Panthers going up against each other at 1:30 p.m. The Barons and the Pistons square off at 4 p.m., while the Republicans face the Water Buffaloes at 6 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Similar to previous seasons, all players must establish that they are from the province, city, or municipality they are representing.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The four new teams hope to give the mainstays led by the Delta a fight in the new season. The Delta won their second consecutive crown in the best-of-three championship held last December.

The NBL has received the green light from the Games and Amusements Board to play home-and-away matches. For now though, the early part of the season will be held at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in Malolos, and the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.