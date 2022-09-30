NBL opens Chairman's Cup in Bulacan with doubleheader

THE National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) opens a new conference with the 2022 Chairman’s Cup on Sunday at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

Two games will be on tap with newcomer Las Pinas Oil Machine facing the comebacking La Union PAOwer at 4 p.m. followed by the contest between the Taguig Generals and the home team Bulacan DF Republicans at 6 p.m.

Nine teams will be playing this conference in the league for homegrown talents of their respective provinces, cities, and municipalities.

The Pampanga Delta coached by governor Dennis Pineda will be eyeing for their fourth straight NBL crown after their conquest of the President’s Cup last June in a sweep over the Republicans.

Aside from the PAOwer, the CamSur Express are also making a comeback in the league after opting take a leave during the height of the pandemic.

The Oil Machine are one of the three teams that will be fielded by the Aclan Group of Companies which came into the league recently, with the Laguna Kings and the Muntinlupa Constructicons also playing this conference.

The Quezon City All-Stars will also come in as a new team in the league and will be out to make some surprises.

The Republicans, coached by Bulacan governor Daniel Fernando, look to open the new conference on a high note after they lost to the Delta in the President's Cup finals via sweep. They usher the conference against the Generals, the team they beat in the semifinals of the past conference.

Games will be aired live on Solar Sports and on the NBL-Pilipinas Facebook, YouTube, and Kumu accounts.

Meanwhile, the league will also pay tribute to the five Bulacan rescuers who passed away while on duty when the province was hit by super typhoon Karding before the start of the games.

