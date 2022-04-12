Narvacan survives Quezon in double OT to stop 3-game NBL skid

NARVACAN-ILOCOS Sur leaned on the heroics of Danilo Asuncion and Lemuelle Guieb to beat Quezon in double overtime, 124-122, on Sunday in the NBL Pilipinas President’s Cup at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

NBL news

Asuncion and Guieb teamed up to score the crucial baskets in the endgame as the Panthers survived to pick up their second win in six games.

Narvacan regained the lead on back-to-back baskets by Guieb before Asuncion buried a jumper to give the Panthers a 123-119 lead in the second overtime, enough to secure the win.

Dominick Vera cut the deficit to two points, but Topeng Lagrama missed the go-ahead three to settle the final score as the Barons fell to 3-3 win-loss.

Asuncion had 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Guieb only had six points, but his baskets came at the most crucial time.

Jack Arquero had 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Redel Fabro added 20 points and 22 rebounds for Narvacan-Ilocos Sur.

Continue reading below ↓

Vera had 33 points while Lagrama added 27 points in the loss by Quezon.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, Jeff Disquitado had 33 points and 18 rebounds to lift Laguna to a 107-98 win over Cagayan Valley.

The Pistons won their second straight game to improve their mark to 3-2 and climb to solo fourth in the standings, while the Water Buffalos remained winless in six outings.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.