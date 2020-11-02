NBL finals bubble yields another negative result in last round of testing

THE National Basketball League (NBL) reported a negative result in the fourth and final testing procedure before all delegates exited the league’s bubble on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center and Sports Complex.

The testing was done to all of the delegates including Season 3 champion Pampanga Delta, La Union PAOwer, the NBL staff, production and broadcast crew, and the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex staff totalling about 100 persons before they left the bubble.

The final procedure was done using antigen, the same test used before entry and during the bubble. One RT-PCR test was also conducted inside the bubble, all of which also yielding a negative result.

“The NBL has achieved its ultimate goal of a safe and sound bubble,” said the league in a statement.

PHOTO: NBL

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The league said the testing was done through a medical team led by Dr. Johan Uichico, with coordination from the Games and Amusements Board.

The NBL finals bubble ended with the Delta capturing the President’s Cup crown, beating La Union in Game Four, 76-68, last October 28.

Levi Hernandez was named as the finals MVP after a consistent performance during the finals series.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.