NBL champ Melbourne sends 36ers, Kai crashing back to earth

KAI Sotto saw another solid game spoiled as defending champion Melbourne United routed the Adelaide 36ers, 101-74, on Sunday in the NBL at John Cain Arena.

The Filipino teen pro put up 12 points including one three-pointer, to go with four rebounds and one assist, but the visitors suffered a 27-point blowout.

Ahead 51-47 with seven minutes left in the third frame, Melbourne used a 13-5 assault to break away at 64-52 with 3:20 left.

Matthew Dellavedova drilled back-to-back treys as the United started the payoff period with a 9-2 run before Mason Peatling scored on a layup to extend the lead to 30, 99-69, with 1:06 left to play.

Veteran Brad Newley gave Melbourne a big lift with 15 points buoyed by three triples, on top of four rebounds, as Jo Luial-Acuil got 15 points and nine boards to keep their side at first place at 15-5.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers absorb 13th loss in 19 games.

PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers/NBL

Jack White added 12 points, Ariel Hukporti got 11 points, seven rebounds, three dimes, two steals, and two blocks, and Chris Goulding and Shea Ili both had 10 as Melbourne notched back-to-back wins.

Daniel Johnson carried Adelaide with 18 points and four rebounds, while Tad Dufelmeier had 11 points, five boards, and three assists for the 36ers, who have lost six of their last seven games for a 6-13 record.

Melbourne won the season series after the United took the 97-78 win last Jan. 22, before the 36ers equalized with an 88-83 overtime escape last Jan. 30.

Adelaide will get a week-long breather to recalibrate before facing the South East Melbourne Phoenix at Adelaide Entertainment Centre next Sunday.

