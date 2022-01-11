Adelaide 36ers have sixth straight game postponed due to COVID-19

ADELAIDE'S wait continues as its scheduled game against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Sunday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre has been postponed.

The National Basketball League (NBL) issued the cancellation due to COVID-19 protocols.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the League’s number one priority when considering these matters," the league said in a statement. "The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities."

It is the sixth straight 36ers game that has been shelved, keeping the team of Filipino Kai Sotto in the freezer for almost a month now.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers have not seen action since mid-December.

Adelaide's last game was in Dec. 18 when it bowed to the Cairns Taipans, 93-67, in Sotto's first official NBL game.

Sotto registered one point, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in nine minutes and 50 seconds of action.

The 36ers will now focus their attention onthe Perth Wildcats as they hope to play next Tuesday, still at their home floor.

Adelaide holds a 2-3 card in the ongoing 2021-22 NBL season.

