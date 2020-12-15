Zion picks up from impressive rookie year as Pelicans down Heat in preseason

ZION Williamson picked up from where he left off after an impressive rookie year, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 114-92 win over the Miami Heat in preseason play on Tuesday, Manila time at the American Airlines Arena.

Williamson registered 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 10-of-11 from the foul line, on top of 11 rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes to power the Pelicans past the reigning Eastern conference champions.

Brandon Ingram chipped in 22 points, six boards, six assists, three steals, and one block, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart were the other Pelicans who scored in double figures with 14, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 17 points on 2-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, six assists, and five boards in 28 minutes in a losing cause.

Duncan Robinson added 14 points on 4-of-8 three-point shooting, and two rebounds in 24 minutes.

