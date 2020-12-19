Zion drops 31 in preseason finale as Pelicans pounce on Giannis-less Bucks

KHRIS Middleton made 9 of 16 shots and finished with 29 points, but the Milwaukee Bucks still lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 127-113, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a sore back.

Zion Williamson had 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, creating even more anticipation for the start of his second NBA season.

Lonzo Ball had 19 points and eight assists and Eric Bledsoe added 14 points to help lead the Pelicans to a strong outing in their final preseason game.

“It’s just tight, just a little bit of starting camp and getting in shape and all kind of the normal stuff,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo’s back. “I think we’re very hopeful it will resolve and not be any issue.”

Prized Bucks recruit Jrue Holiday had 15 points, five assists, four boards, and one block in 26 minutes against his former team.

