    NBA

    Zion Williamson dazzles with late 17-point burst in Pelicans' loss to Spurs

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW ORLEANS - The San Antonio Spurs steadied down the stretch to hold off the Pelicans, 121-117, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), spoiling the much-awaited NBA debut of rookie Zion Williamson.

    After a quiet two-point first half, Williamson, the top pick overall in the rookie draft, showed what the buzz around him was about when he exploded with 17 points in the fourth quarter to cut a double-digit Spurs lead down to two twice.

    But he was back on the bench on minutes' restriction when the Spurs put the win away. He finished with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field while going a perfect 4-4 from beyonf the three-point arc.

    PHOTO: AP

