Bulls overcome Pistons rally to halt six-game losing streak

DETROIT — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Detroit Pistons, 108-99, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) to snap a six-game losing streak.

Already without injured Blake Griffin, the Pistons lost Andre Drummond when he was ejected early in the third quarter. Still, Detroit rallied from an 18-point deficit and trailed by just two in the fourth.

The Bulls, however, built the lead back up to double digits toward the end. Chicago completed a four-game regular-season sweep of Detroit.

Luke Kornet scored 15 points for the Bulls, and Lauri Markkanen and Daniel Gafford added 14 each.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 20 points.

Drummond's ejection came after he threw the ball off the back of Gafford's head. The exchange also resulted in a technical foul on Gafford.

Detroit whittled the lead to two later in the third quarter but trailed 81-71 after three. The Pistons fought back again and trailed 89-87 in the fourth. Then Detroit unsuccessfully challenged a foul on Thon Maker inside. Chicago's Thaddeus Young made two free throws to start an 11-3 run by the Bulls.

FAST START

Chicago shot 64% from the field in the first quarter and led 35-20 after one. Kornet was 5 of 6 from the field and scored 12 points in the period.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. (right ankle sprain) missed the game for Chicago. ... The Bulls are 4-2 in the second half of back-to-backs this season but are just 1-5 in the first half.

Pistons: Detroit was without Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis). ... Rose has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, his longest streak since a five-game run in January 2012. ... Drummond made a 3-pointer in the first quarter. He entered the game 0 for 19 from long distance this season. ... The Pistons turned the ball over 19 times.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Boston on Monday night.

Pistons: Host New Orleans on Monday night.