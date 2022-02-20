Zach LaVine confident left knee good for remainder of season

ZACH LaVine believes his achy left knee is good enough to get him through the rest of the season.

Then he'll worry about it after that.

The Chicago Bulls All-Star missed the last three games before the All-Star break and said on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) he had a cortisone shot and fluid drained.

"It will get me through the end of the season, and in the offseason I'll be able to take care of it and try to get myself 100 percent," LaVine said. "The season is important enough for me personally. I'll be able to go out there and play and do what I have to do still."

The Bulls have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference all season, with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan being voted All-Stars. But LaVine has played in just three of the last eight games and said he needed the last few off to prepare for the stretch run.

"I feel like I had to make sure everything was good going into the second half, and me doing everything I could do to get it as close to 100 percent as I can, so it's very manageable," LaVine said. "I'm here now. I'm healthy. I feel great. I feel a lot better than I did before, and I'm ready to get going."

That started Saturday night with the 3-point contest, having previously been a winner of the slam dunk contest. He didn't want to miss the weekend, even if there was some criticism he should use it for additional rest.

"It's the All-Star Game," LaVine said. "It means a lot to a lot of us. We put in a lot of hard work and dedication. If I'm healthy to play, I'll play. It means a lot to me."

Zach LaVine and the Bulls are tied for the Eastern Conference lead with the Miami Heat. PHOTO: AP

MVP! MVP!

Nikola Jokic threw another perfect pass — and nailed an unsuspecting Luka Doncic with it.

The NBA's MVP threw a little ball at the player sitting on the podium to his right, hitting the Dallas Mavericks star in the side. Jokic chuckled at his marksmanship, then asked for and received his ball back.

That kind of aim and touch is just one of the talents that has Jokic one of the leading candidates to win a second straight MVP award. The Denver Nuggets center is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Competition will be fierce, though. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring with 29.6 points per game and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is right behind him at 29.4.

Jokic passed on a chance to lobby for himself.

"I think as long as a big man wins, I'm good," he said.

