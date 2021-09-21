Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Hornets sign forward Xavier Sneed after Summer League stint

    PHOTO: Xavier Sneed Instagram

    THE Charlotte Hornets have added forward Xavier Sneed to the roster after seeing action in the Summer League.

    Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

    Undrafted from the 2020 NBA rookie pool, Sneed played for Charlotte’s G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm and also suited up for the Hornets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

    The 23-year-old Sneed averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games in the Summer League.

