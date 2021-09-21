Hornets sign forward Xavier Sneed after Summer League stint

THE Charlotte Hornets have added forward Xavier Sneed to the roster after seeing action in the Summer League.

Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Undrafted from the 2020 NBA rookie pool, Sneed played for Charlotte’s G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm and also suited up for the Hornets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Sneed averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games in the Summer League.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.