Worrying signs for Lakers ahead of crunch clash vs Blazers

CHICAGO - I haven't used the word "clobbered" in a sentence for a long time. But after watching today's marquee NBA match-up, I found an appropriate place to apply the stinging verb.

Clippers 118. Lakers 94.

Already without LeBron James on this one, and with Anthony Davis exiting after just nine minutes due to back spasms, the Lakers took more blows than a pinata after the Clippers shot 53 percent from the field, sank 13 treys, and dominated the boards, 48-34.

I don't know which one is plummeting faster: China's rocket that is falling back to Earth from space or LA's seven-month old title reign.

All I know is that these now star-less Lakers are in real trouble at 37-29. A loss to the red-hot Blazers, winners of five of their last six games, tomorrow in Portland will relegate the defending champs to seventh place in the WesternConference.

That uncomfortable spot fits in territory of the dreaded play-in tournament, the format that made the King so incensed he demanded heads to roll, remember?

If I'm the Lakers' brass, I wouldn't worry much about what's happening right now. But I would definitely lose sleep about what's shaping up for tomorrow, long-term.

In his 18 years in the league, LeBron has proven to be as unbreakable as a tempered Duralex glass. But at age 36, some cracks are showing.

After gallantly returning last April 30 from a career-long 42-day absence due to a high ankle sprain, LeBron has been sidelined again.

Is the once unbelievably sturdy superstar who reportedly spends $1 million a year for his strength and conditioning finally, sadly about to shatter into pieces?

PHOTO: AP

AS TROUBLING AS THAT PROSPECT IS, THE STATE OF ANTHONY DAVIS IS WORSE.

After an injury-plagued seven seasons in New Orleans where he missed a total of 108 regular season games, Davis somehow stayed healthy and played in 62 of the Lakers' 71 regular season games last year.

That is not the case this season where AD has now missed more than half (35) of his team's 66 games. At his current salary of $32.7 million, Davis gets paid approximately $454,166 a game. That's a lot of dough for a lot less Showtime.

Davis inked a five-year $190 million max deal last December, which means the next four years left on his tenure could potentially be so agonizing and very expensive for the Lakers.

LeBron ain't cheap either. He, too, signed a two-year extension worth $85 million. This season, James collects roughly $544,444 per game including the 23 contests that he didn't play in.

The hope of course is for both superstars to rebound from this and get back on to their amazing plays.

Reality, however, isn't so kind. Only a diehard Lakers fan can ignore the giant signs.

Given LeBron's age and Davis' history of injuries, I knew that the prosperity of their partnership wouldn't last long. I just didn't know it would end this quickly.

MUST-WIN. The Lakers-Blazers tiff at the Moda Center in Portland tomorrow is obviously huge. Whoever wins not only temporarily occupies sixth place in the West, it will also claim the tiebreaker that is crucial if both teams end up with the same record at the conclusion of the 72-game regular season.

The Lakers are minus-7 underdogs. I say the Blazers will blow them out of the building.

