Best big man shooter ever? KAT says 3-point contest trophy proves it

CLEVELAND — The big man was the big winner in the 3-point contest.

Minnesota All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns showed off his long-range shooting skills and was a surprising winner of the event, scoring 29 points in his final round.

Towns beat Luke Kennard of the Clippers and Atlanta's Trae Young in the final round.

Towns has long considered himself the best-shooting big man in the game and vowed he was going to back up his boasts with a victory.

"I needed this trophy to prove it," Towns said.

Brooklyn's Patty Mills, Toronto's Fred VanVleet, Chicago's Zach LaVine, Memphis' Desmond Bane, and New Orleans' CJ McCollum failed to advance.

