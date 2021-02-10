Wolves guard Malik Beasley sentenced to 120 days in jail for gun threat

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence for pointing a rifle at a family outside his home last fall.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced that Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after the conclusion of his NBA season, setting a tentative report date for May 26. COVID-19 precautions could require the county to release him on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.

A couple and their 13-year-old child — on a house-hunting tour in September — pulled up to the suburban home where Beasley was living with his wife and then-18-month-old son and found the property roped off. Beasley approached their vehicle and pointed a rifle as he told them to leave. A police search of the house found weapons and marijuana. As part of Beasley's plea deal in December, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.

A victim impact statement was read during the remote sentencing on behalf of the family, citing severe emotional trauma and personal and professional disruption following the incident. Beasley also spoke and said, "I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions."

As part of the conditions of the sentencing, Beasley was given three years of probation with no use of alcohol or drugs and completion of an anger management program. He was also issued a lifetime ban on the possession of guns.