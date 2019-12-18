    View Today
    Wed, Dec 18
    NBA

    Wizards score 43 in first and ease to victory over Pistons squad missing Griffin, Drummond

    by Associated Press
    A day ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and the Washington Wizards took control with some torrid shooting before holding on for a 133-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    The Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and Washington shot 17 of 21 (81%) from the field in the first quarter. The Wizards also made all three of their 3-point attempts and all six of their free throws in the opening period, building a 43-31 lead.

    Detroit rallied after falling behind by 16 in the second quarter, but the Wizards were relentless offensively. Isaiah Thomas returned from a calf injury and scored 23 points for Washington, and Davis Bertans added 17.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris each scored 22 points for Detroit.

    It was 67-61 at halftime, and Washington led 96-91 after three. In the final quarter, the Wizards' lead stayed between two and five until Beal's two free throws made it a six-point game with 5:20 to play.

    Thomas then added a 3-pointer to make it 117-108. The Wizards shot 14 of 18 (78%) in the final quarter.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Griffin has been dealing with a sore left knee, and Drummond missed a second straight game with left eye inflammation.

    The Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak.

    BENCHES

    The Pistons and Wizards both came into the game averaging 46 points from their reserves — two of the top marks in the NBA. In this game, Washington narrowly won the battle of the benches, 50-49.

    TIP-INS

    Wizards: Washington went 18 of 33 from beyond the arc in its 17th straight game with at least 10 3-pointers. ... Thomas missed five games with his calf injury.

    Pistons: Bruce Brown scored 20 points, two short of his career high.

    UP NEXT

    Wizards: Host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

    Pistons: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again