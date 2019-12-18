Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura out at least five games with groin injury

    by Associated Press
    10 hours ago
    WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team's next five games after hurting his groin.

    The Wizards said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) that Hachimura will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.

    He was hurt in the first half of Washington's 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

    Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).

    Washington's first game without Hachimura will be Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

    NOTES: The Wizards signed center Anzejs Pasecniks to a two-way contract and waived guard Chris Chiozza. Pasecniks is 7-foot-1 and has played in 12 games for the G-League's Capital City Go-Go this season, making two starts. ... Chiozza averaged 2.7 points and 2.8 assists in 10 games with the Wizards this season.

