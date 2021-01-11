Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Wizards' Thomas Bryant feared done for remainder of season with torn ACL

    WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

    Bryant is one of only two players who started all 10 games so far this season for the Wizards. He got hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the Wizards' loss to the Heat on Saturday night.

    An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear. The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months at a minimum.

    "I just know one thing about TB: He's a great kid that works hard, plays with passion, gives you everything he has," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.

    Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 65% shooting this season.

