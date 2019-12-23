Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Isaiah Thomas suspended two games by NBA for entering spectator stands during Wizards game at Sixers

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    NEW YORK — Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards' loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticket-holders' seats have been revoked.

    Thomas is averaging 1.6 points and 4.8 assists in his first season with Washington.

