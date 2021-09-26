Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Sep 26
    NBA

    Rui Hachimura to miss start of Wizards training camp

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    WASHINGTON — Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons.

    The team said on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) this is an excused absence and there will be more updates when appropriate.

    Hachimura averaged 13.8 points over 57 games last season. He averaged 13.5 points as a rookie in 2019-20.

    The Wizards open the preseason Oct. 5 at Houston. Their regular-season opener is at Toronto on Oct. 20.

