WONDERING what the buzz is all about on Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks' charity effort for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic?

He's offering to let his kid give him a buzz cut.

Like plenty of others during the lockdown, Brooks says he needs a haircut — and he'll let his daughter shave his head if donations to Feeding the Frontlines top $25,000.

The group provides meals for first responders and health care staff.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN