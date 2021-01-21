Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Wizards cleared to return to practice after coronavirus outbreak

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Washington Wizards say they've been cleared to return to practice after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team led to the postponement of five of their games.

    The team tweeted that it was going to be allowed to practice Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time). The Wizards haven't played since Jan. 11.

    They were supposed to be in action on Wednesday at the Charlotte Hornets, but that was one of the games that was called off during a stretch in which Washington had six players test positive for COVID-19 and three others ruled out because of contact tracing.

    The soonest Washington could play again would be Friday at Milwaukee, which would represent an 11-day game between outings.

    Washington is 3-8.

      PHOTO: AP

