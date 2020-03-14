Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    With NBA season on hold, Mavs guard Jalen Brunson goes ahead with shoulder surgery

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DALLAS — With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks.

    The team said on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) that Brunson underwent the procedure on his labrum in Dallas. There is no timetable for his return.

    Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22, when he was knocked to the floor on a drive to the basket.

    While Brunson was hoping to return, the decision to have surgery makes it less likely if NBA games resume next month. Commissioner Adam Silver said he believes the suspension of the season announced Wednesday will last at least 30 days.

    A two-time NCAA champion in his second season out of Villanova, Brunson is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists. He has played in 57 games with 16 starts.

    PHOTO: AP

