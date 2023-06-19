Wilt Chamberlain rookie Warriors uniform sells for record $1.79M at auction

LAGUNA NIGUEL, California — Wilt Chamberlain's home uniform from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors has sold at auction for US$1.79 million (around P100M).

SCP Auctions says the jersey and shorts that Chamberlain wore during the 1959-60 season were sold to filmmaker Rob Gough, and that Saturday's sale price (Sunday, Manila time) was a record for any vintage game-worn basketball item.

The uniform was collected from Chamberlain himself in the mid-1970s, the auction house said.

Chamberlain was both MVP and rookie of the year that season, in which he averaged 37.6 points and 27 rebounds per game.

"The market for premium game-worn memorabilia remains strong, as shown by this sale of Wilt's rookie uniform," SCP President David Kohler said. "His unfathomably great rookie season was record-breaking and will always be remembered."