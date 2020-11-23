Willie Cauley-Stein returning to Mavericks on $8.2M two-year deal

WILLIE Cauley-Stein is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on an $8.2 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Mavericks acquired the veteran center from Golden State before the trading deadline last season, and his impact was minimal before he opted out of the restart following the coronavirus shutdown because of the impending birth of his daughter.

Cauley-Stein declined the $2.3 million option on the two-year deal he signed with the Warriors. His return gives Dallas another option behind Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell.

It's possible Porzingis and Powell will start, with the latter likely filling the traditional role of the center. Dallas also has Boban Marjanovic in a backup role.

The 27-year-old Cauley-Stein averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13 games for the Mavericks. His career averages in five seasons are 9.6 points and 6.3 boards.

