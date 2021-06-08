Marc Gasol taking wait and see approach after Lakers' early playoff exit

MARC Gasol is taking a wait and see approach in the offseason, saying he understands the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to do after an unexpected early exit from the postseason.

Although still with a guaranteed contract for next season, Gasol faces uncertainty with the Lakers likely to move pieces after being sent packing at the first round.

“Obviously they have a lot of decisions to make and I’m not at the top of the list of those decisions,” Gasol said in a report by silverscreenandroll.

“We’ll see later on this summer how the team moves and what they want to do, what the plan is. Right now, I think everything is so fresh. No one planned to be having those meetings right now. I don’t think they fully know what the plan is yet, so I think we all need that time to reflect."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Displaced upon the arrival of Andre Drummond, the 36-year-old center from Spain did fine as a backup center and is grateful for the opportunity with the Lakers.

Continue reading below ↓

“I didn’t need anybody to explain to me what being a third center is and knowing that we always have the trump card of AD playing the five, or even Bron playing the five. So once you have two guys ahead of you, and you’re the third center, you’re really like the fifth center. But I didn’t need anybody to explain that to me. I understood that ...”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’m very thankful for the year that I lived. I know obviously it didn’t end the way we all wanted, but it’s been better than it looked from the outside for me personally. I just enjoyed some of the things that happened, some of the other things I didn’t, but I tried to be positive and like I said, I’m thankful for the opportunity that I had here.”

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.