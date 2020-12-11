COLUMN: Will Heat be willing to give up Herro in any trade for Harden?

CHICAGO - The Miami Heat loves to play hero ball. Tyler Herro that is.

And that is why they are intent on keeping him even if it means losing out on disgruntled Rocket James Harden, who has made it clear he longer wants to stick around in Houston.

As first reported by Greg Sylvander of @5ReasonsSports, the two teams are in talks and that Herro is the deal-breaker for Miami.

But even if Miami were to reluctantly agree to part with their 20-year old rising star in lieu of a 31-year old established superstar, pulling off the blockbuster trade is a longshot.

And here's why.

Per The Miami Herald, the Heat are over the salary cap and cannot afford to breach the $138.9 tax apron this season.

This means that acquiring Harden would require shedding salaries equal to or somewhere near the $41.2 million that The Beard, an eight-time All-Star and the 2018 league MVP, is due in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Since both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are untouchables, the combined $27.6 million salaries of Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk would have to be shipped to Houston. To make up the difference, Duncan Robinson or Kendrick Nunn and other smaller assets would have to be dragged out, too.

The fact that Miami is exploring this avenue puzzles me.

I get it. Harden is a prolific scorer who has led the NBA in scoring the last three seasons. He averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per in the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 wars.

But here's the thing. Harden seems allergic to defense and defense is Miami's bread-and-butter.

WHERE'S THE FIT?

When ESPN's Rachel Nichold asked Jimmy Butler earlier today why he "liked" a post where Harden added Miami to his list of desired destinations, the Heat forward's response was, well, lukewarm.

"There's always stuff in the media," Butler quipped. "I like the group we have. I just want him to be happy."

Yeah, sure. But may he find that joy elsewhere, wink wink.

Not Miami.

Milwaukee is in Harden's radar, too.

But it is incredibly unlikely that the small market Bucks, who are setting aside $228 million for Giannis Antetokounmpo's max extension, can afford to swallow an equally expensive contract.

Harden's existing deal is worth $171,131,520 for four years.

What team wants to eat that?

And what if Harden suddenly becomes unhappy again and would demand another trade next fall, what team wants to assume the risk of inheriting the kind of mess Houston is going through right now?

With former Rockets GM Darly Morey now on board as Sixers president, there is talk of a potential landing spot in Philadelphia for Harden.

Hell will freeze over before that happens. Besides, reunions are overrated.

Harden missed two days of the Rockets training camp because he chose to attend a rapper's birthday bash last weekend. And as shown on Twitter, he partied without wearing a mask and socially distancing, blatantly violating the health protocols laid out by the NBA.

That level of selfishness is breathtaking.

Looks like Harden missed the class on leadership.

Which is probably why a star of his sparkle isn't attracting any serious suitors.