Column: Will Bulls coach Jim Boylen survive purge?

CHICAGO - The purge has began.

The GarPax alliance is broken.

Making good on its promise to "modernize" the front office, the Chicago Bulls relieved John Paxson of his duties as vice president of basketball operations on Friday and turned over the keys to Arturas Karnisovas.

The fate of GM Gar Forman still hangs in the air. But the chances of him retaining his post is gloomy as a 20-1 underdog.

Head coach Jim Boylen still has a job, albeit one lacking in security of tenure. Time and time again, history has shown us that new regimes bring its own people once the succession is consummated.

Per The Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls owners - Jerry Reinsdorf and son Micheal - have given the 49-year old Karnisovas, the former Nuggets GM, the green light to bring in a new coach, if he so chooses.

The question is, will he?

Boylen's contract is relatively cheap, $1.6 million this season with only $1 million guaranteed. Even with two more years left on the deal, it's still a huge bargain considering that Gregg Popovich of the Spurs makes $11 million while the Clippers' Doc Rivers collects $10 million annually.

Valued by Forbes at $3.2 billion, the Bulls can easily swallow a couple million to make Boylen walk away. There is, after all, no dollar value for a clean slate.

Look at it this way, the revolving door has just seen Paxson exit with Forman waiting his turn. If you're Karnisovas, what's the point of keeping Boylen?

The 54-year old Boylen has a fearsome work ethic, running suicides in practice and demanding military style push-ups. Unfortunately, he also has a frightful winning record

Since taking over the baton from Fred Hoiberg on December 3, 2018, Boylen's record is 39-84, which translates to a meager 31.7 winning rate.

In case you forgot, the Bulls in 2015 fired Tom Thibodeau despite five seasons of logging a 64.7 percent success rate, winning 255 games while losing only 139.

Boylen, according to sources, is not worried about his job. He isn't hearing footsteps or afraid of the other shoe to drop.

I'm pulling for Boylen. I'm hoping he survives this bloodbath. I also hope he isn't buying new office furniture anytime soon.

WIMBLEDON SERVES AN ACE. While major sports leagues are taking a tremendous financial hit with the cancellation of games, the organizers of the scrapped 2020 Wimbledon Championship in England will be raking in a cool $141 million.

The reason?

According to the ActionNetwork, Wimbledon has been paying $2 million a year in pandemic insurance for the last 17 years.

Their $34 million investment netted a $107 million return, which is way more than enough to cover the estimated $79 million that was lost following the tournament's stoppage.

Does the NBA have a pandemic insurance policy?

I don't know but with their television revenue of $2.7 billion for just this year alone I couldn't even begin to imagine how much premium it would require to protect such fortune.

But the better question would be: what insurance company would assume such risk?