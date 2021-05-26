Why Porzingis was fined and LeBron wasn't after protocol breach

A BREACH of the NBA coronavirus protocols cost Kristaps Porzingis $50,000, but just a few days ago superstar LeBron James avoided penalties after being found to have also violated the league health and safety rules.

Why?

Although the league last year came up with a virus prevention playbook, it’s still applied in a case-to-case basis.

The event James attended earlier this week included an outdoor photo shoot for a tequila brand.

The event required invitees to present test results or proof of vaccinations, but the league still determined it was "a violation of the agreed upon protocols."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Porzingis, on the other hand, violated the NBA's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses, regardless of their vaccination status.

Both players avoided quarantine requirements.

The league addressed the speculations in a message to the Athletic’s Shams Charania:

“While we understand the inclination to compare this incident to protocol violations by other players, including LeBron James, those facts are very different. LeBron briefly attended an outdoor event related to an individual commercial activity where everyone was either required to be vaccinated or return a negative COVID test. The league reviews each potential protocol violation on a case-by-case basis, and determines quarantines and imposes discipline based on the individual facts and circumstances of each matter.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos